Jameis Winston: Saints players have no regrets about Jamaal Williams’ late TD

Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Saints coach Dennis Allen had a heated exchange after today’s game because Saints running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown after the game was out of reach and the Saints were lined up in victory formation. Allen apologized, but Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who gave the ball to Williams, said he has no regrets.

Winston said the Saints players decided collectively before the play not to call the kneeldown that was called, but to give the ball to Williams instead. Winston said he apologized to Allen for not running the play he was told to run but that he and his teammates wanted to honor Williams for the selfless contributions he’s made to the team this season.

“It was a team decision,” Winston said. “We know how much Jamaal means to this team. And I understood from D.A.'s perspective, D.A. didn’t condone that at all, but we decided as a team to do it.”

Winston said he has “no regrets” about the Saints’ players’ decision — even if his coach wasn’t happy about it.