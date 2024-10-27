Jameis Winston throws for 334 yards and three TDs, Browns beat Ravens, 29-24

The Browns had plenty of changes this week, including a new starting quarterback and offensive play-caller.

For at least one game, they worked out well, as Cleveland defeated Baltimore 29-24 for the club’s second victory of the season.

Starting his first game since 2022, Jameis Winston played well against Baltimore to help power Cleveland to victory. It was a bit of a roller coaster late in the game, as Winston threw a near interception to safety Kyle Hamilton — who had strip-sacked Winston earlier in the contest — that would have all but ended the game. But Hamilton dropped the pass that was right in his hands.

On the next play, Winston threw what ended up being the game-winning touchdown — a 38-yard deep ball to Cedric Tillman.

That was Tillman’s second TD of the game and the second of his career. He ended the game with seven catches for 99 yards.

The Ravens had the ball deep in Browns territory to end the game. But Lamar Jackson’s pass to the end zone on fourth-and-10 with three seconds left was well incomplete, giving the Browns their second victory of the season.

With Winston at the helm, it was easily Cleveland’s best offensive performance of the season. Cleveland had 401 total yards, 22 first downs, and was 8-of-15 on third down. The club entered Week 8 converting just 23.7 percent of its third-down attempts.

Winston finished 27-of-41 for 334 yards with three touchdowns and no picks. Nick Chubb had 52 yards on 16 carries.

On the other side, Jackson was 23-of-38 for 289 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 46 yards on eight carries. Running back Derrick Henry had 73 yards on 11 carries, including a long of 39 yards.

Justin Tucker connected on a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. But his woes persist, as he also missed a 50-yard attempt wide left.

Now at 2-6, the Browns will host the Chargers next weekend for their third home game in a row.

The 5-3 Ravens also will be back at home to play the Broncos.