Jamel Dean’s pick-six puts Bucs up 20-6 at halftime

The Jets were sticking close to the Buccaneers late in the first half of Sunday’s game in Tampa, but a pair of late miscues have them facing a big deficit at halftime.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor lost a fumble on a sack by safety Antoine Winfield and defensive tackle Vita Vea’s recovery set the Bucs up for a field goal. The Jets got the ball back with 45 seconds to play in the half and Taylor threw an interception that Bucs corner Jamel Dean returned for a 55-yard score.

The result is a 20-6 lead for the Bucs, who are wearing their throwback Creamsicle look.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has been seen flexing and shaking his right hand throughout the afternoon, but he did not miss any snaps and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Mike Evans. He’s 11-of-14 for 117 yards overall.

The Bucs might have put up even more points if not for penalty issues. They were flagged 10 times, including six offensive holding calls that held back their output on that side of the ball. They’d like to clean that up, but they may not need many more points to move to 3-0 on Sunday.