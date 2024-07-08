James Conner: Cardinals cleansed the roster of guys who didn’t put team first

The Cardinals made major changes off the field before the 2022 season when they hired General Manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon and they have done a lot of roster alterations over their first 18 months or so on the job.

One key veteran player that has remained on hand thinks those moves have the team heading in the right directions. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last month, running back James Conner said that the Cardinals had too many players who “weren’t putting the team before themselves” in the past and that the current regime has done a good job of making sure those people are no longer in the organization.

“We cleansed the roster,” Conner said. “Guys who weren’t serious about football, guys who were not in it for the right reasons, guys who don’t put the team first — we slowly weeded that stuff out. That’s what it takes. First we cleanse and then now we’re ready to attack.”

Conner is in the last year of his current contract and said early in the offseason that he’d like to remain in Arizona, so the coming months should show whether the Cardinals believe he should continue to be part of what they’re building in the desert.