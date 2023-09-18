James Conner “really sick to my stomach” after blowing big lead to Giants

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs said last week that he thought a huge jump was coming for the team’s offense and he was correct.

They picked up 379 yards and scored 28 points against the Giants after 210 yards and nine points — the defense scored the team’s only touchdowns — in a Week One loss to the Commanders. That effort staked the Cardinals to a 28-7 third quarter lead, but it wasn’t enough to result in a win.

The Giants scored the final 24 points of the game and pulled off their biggest comeback since the 1949 season. The offensive improvement was heartening, but running back James Conner’s reaction to the final score made it clear that the final result mattered more than the fun they had along the way.

“I’m really sick to my stomach,” Conner said, via the team’s website. “I’m hurt. Not discouraged, but I am hurt for sure. We’re in this thing together. We put up a few more points than last week, but it still wasn’t enough.”

Cardinals safety K’Von Wallace said the “switch flipped because of all of the mistakes that we kept making” and the next step for the team will be to clean up those errors while continuing to produce the way they did for more than half of Sunday’s game.