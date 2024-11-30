James Conner signs two-year extension with Cardinals

James Conner won’t be leaving the Cardinals as a free agent come the offseason.

The Cardinals announced that Conner has signed a two-year extension with the team. Conner was in the final year of the three-year deal he signed in Arizona in 2022.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Conner’s new pact is worth $19 million.

Conner has 166 carries for 705 yards and five touchdowns this season and he has 759 carries for 3,279 yards and 34 touchdowns since joining the Cardinals. He also has 139 catches for 1,128 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver.