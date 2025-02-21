 Skip navigation
James Cook: I just want to get what I deserve

  
Published February 21, 2025 09:24 AM

Bills running back James Cook is eligible for a new contract this offseason and he hinted at what kind of salary he’s looking for in a social media post earlier this month.

Cook wrote that he’s looking for $15 million per season, which would be the second-highest average annual salary among running backs. Cook’s approach to coming contract negotiations was a topic of conversation during a Thursday appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco.

Cook said he believes that running backs have proven themselves to be “valuable” and that their compensation should reflect the role they play on winning teams. When it came to his own demandes, Cook said “I just want to get what I deserve” and that he doesn’t want that desire to create any negative waves around the team.

“I’m gonna stand on what I stand on,” Cook said. “I don’t want to feel like a cancer at all ‘cause I don’t like that attention. That’s not me, honestly. I’m just standing on business, man, and what I deserve.”

At some point, Cook may face a choice about being a distraction by staying out of practice in order to get the kind of deal that he believes he’s earned with his play over the last three seasons.