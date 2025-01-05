James Cook ties Bills single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns

Another Bills player has reached a milestone in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

James Cook has tied the franchise record for rushing touchdowns with a 1-yard score midway through the third quarter.

That gave Buffalo a 16-14 lead with 7:56 left in the period — which held as Tyler Bass missed the extra point wide right.

It was Cook’s 16th rushing touchdown of the season, tying the mark set by O.J. Simpson back in 1975.

Cook also has reached 1,000 yards rushing on the season with 28 yards on 10 carries.

If the current score holds, the Patriots would clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.