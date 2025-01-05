 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
James Cook ties Bills single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:56 PM

Another Bills player has reached a milestone in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

James Cook has tied the franchise record for rushing touchdowns with a 1-yard score midway through the third quarter.

That gave Buffalo a 16-14 lead with 7:56 left in the period — which held as Tyler Bass missed the extra point wide right.

It was Cook’s 16th rushing touchdown of the season, tying the mark set by O.J. Simpson back in 1975.

Cook also has reached 1,000 yards rushing on the season with 28 yards on 10 carries.

If the current score holds, the Patriots would clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.