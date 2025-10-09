James Gladstone: We’re trying to win now, Greg Newsome helps us do that

The Jaguars have made it official, announcing the trade to acquire cornerback Greg Newsome from the Browns.

Jacksonville sent Cleveland cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft in exchange for Newsome and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg’s ability to find the football,” Jaguars G.M. James Gladstone said in a statement released by the team. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

A first-round pick in 2021, Newsome has recorded 37 career passes defensed with three career interceptions. Through five games in 2025, Newsome has tallied 23 total tackles with two for loss and three passes defensed.