Jameson Williams is ready to go after doing a lot of catching during suspension

Lions receiver Jameson Williams was on the practice field for the first time in the regular season. He missed four games while suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, but it’s two games less than he was originally scheduled to serve after the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the gambling rules Friday.

Williams worked out twice a day with a personal trainer in Detroit, and he said he caught passes on the JUGS machine at his house.

“I did a lot of catching,” Williams said Tuesday, via video from Ben Raven of MLive. “I was doing like a hundred a day. It was every day. You can do the math on that. It was a lot of catches.”

Williams is expected to have a role this week, but the Lions likely have him on a pitch count as he works his way back into football shape.

“It’s just a process,” Williams said. “Whatever [offensive coordinator] Ben [Johnson] got going on for me, we’re going to get in; we’re going to execute; we’re going to make it a good time.”

Williams said his hamstring is healed up, and he’s “ready to go.”