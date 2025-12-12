Jameson Williams is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 15

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been named their Community MVP for Week 15.

Williams held an event last week to provide 250 winter coats to students associated with DBG Detroit, an organization that offers mentorship, educational support and other resources to students in the area. Williams’ foundation also helped fund a $10,000 donation to the organization. Williams also hosted Thanksgiving and Halloween events for families in Detroit.

“I’m excited to be selected as the NFLPA Community MVP. I do things in the communities that I am connected to because it is important to me that young people are able to see they can make something of themselves with hard work too,” Williams said in a statement. “It also is important to me to help families that are less fortunate because you never know how much of a difference that one thing I do might help them.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a nonprofit of Williams’s choice and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.