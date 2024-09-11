 Skip navigation
Jameson Williams limited with ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice

  
September 11, 2024

After his breakout game in Week 1, receiver Jameson Williams has landed on the injury report.

The Lions listed Williams as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

It’s unclear if there’s any risk of Williams missing game time at this point. But Williams was the only limited player for the first session of the week.

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell did not participate with an ankle injury but noted that he sat out for precautionary reasons.

I’m good,” Swell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Defensive lineman Marcus Davenport (groin), safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) also did not participate.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (chest), safety Loren Strickland (thumb), and defensive tackle D.J. Reader (quad) were full. Reader appears to be on track to make his Lions debut this weekend.