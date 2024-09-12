 Skip navigation
Jameson Williams remained limited, Penei Sewell out of Thursday practice

  
Published September 12, 2024 04:20 PM

The Lions had a couple of changes on their second injury report of the week, but two of their key offensive players remained the same as Wednesday.

Receiver Jameson Williams (ankle) was limited and offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) did not participate. Sewell said on Wednesday that he was being held out for precautionary reasons and was planning to play.

The Lions added receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen) to the report as a limited participant.

Safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring) was upgraded to a limited participant after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Marcus Davenport (groin) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) remained out of practice.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (chest), defensive tackle D.J. Reader (quad), and safety Loren Strickland (thumb) were full.