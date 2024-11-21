Jameson Williams says he doesn’t care if he leads the NFL in yards per catch

Sunday’s Lions-Colts game will match up the NFL’s top two players in yards per catch: Alec Pierce of the Colts leads the league with 22.7 yards per catch, and Jameson Williams of the Lions is right behind him at 22.4 yards per catch. No one else in the NFL is within three yards per catch of Pierce and Williams.

But if there’s a two-man race to lead the league, it’s a race Williams doesn’t care about winning. Asked today if he wants to lead the league, Williams said it doesn’t interest him and that he’s not really aware of the yards per catch statistic at all.

“Nah, that stat don’t really matter to me,” Williams said. “I just look at it like, I’m big play. However the yards match up with the catches and stuff like that, I think they divide some type of stuff, I don’t know. I don’t look at that stat, for real.”

Williams has had an up-and-down career since the Lions traded up in the first round to draft him in 2022. He’s missed time with an injury and two different suspensions, and had off-field issues. But there’s no doubt that he can make big plays with the ball in his hands. Even if he doesn’t care what his numbers say.