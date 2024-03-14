Jamison Crowder to re-sign with Commanders

Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is staying in Washington.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Crowder has agreed to re-sign with the Commanders. It will be a one-year deal for Crowder.

Crowder signed with the Commanders last September after failing to make the Giants. He appeared in every game and caught 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 7.9 yards per punt return.

It was a return to Washington for Crowder as he began his career with the franchise as a 2015 fourth-round pick. He spent three seasons with the Jets and one year in Buffalo before returning to the NFC East club and his second stint will extend into 2024.