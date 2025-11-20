 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seavsten_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
nbc_csu_indvskc_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_minvsgb_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Vikings vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seavsten_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Seahawks vs. Titans
nbc_csu_indvskc_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Colts vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_minvsgb_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Vikings vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff: Eagles’ batted passes were an outlier, nothing I need to change

  
Published November 20, 2025 12:02 PM

Eagles defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter batted down five of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s passes on Sunday night, but Goff says he’s not concerned.

Asked if there’s something he needs to change to prevent more teams from knocking down his passes, Goff said he’s confident that was a one-time thing.

“No, not at all. If it continues to happen, sure, yeah, you would look at something, but right now I would consider that an outlier,” Goff said.

The Eagles said after the game that they identified something about Goff’s throwing motion that told them they’d be able to get their hands on his passes. Goff said he didn’t hear what they said but doesn’t believe it’s anything other teams will be able to replicate.

“They did a good job. Whatever it was, they did a good job. Tip your cap,” Goff said.

Goff may not be concerned, but the Lions’ upcoming opponents will surely be watching what the Eagles did, and trying to do it themselves. And if they’re able to, Goff will have no choice but to make adjustments.