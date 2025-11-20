Jared Goff: Eagles’ batted passes were an outlier, nothing I need to change

Eagles defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter batted down five of Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s passes on Sunday night, but Goff says he’s not concerned.

Asked if there’s something he needs to change to prevent more teams from knocking down his passes, Goff said he’s confident that was a one-time thing.

“No, not at all. If it continues to happen, sure, yeah, you would look at something, but right now I would consider that an outlier,” Goff said.

The Eagles said after the game that they identified something about Goff’s throwing motion that told them they’d be able to get their hands on his passes. Goff said he didn’t hear what they said but doesn’t believe it’s anything other teams will be able to replicate.

“They did a good job. Whatever it was, they did a good job. Tip your cap,” Goff said.

Goff may not be concerned, but the Lions’ upcoming opponents will surely be watching what the Eagles did, and trying to do it themselves. And if they’re able to, Goff will have no choice but to make adjustments.