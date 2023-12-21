Jared Goff: I understand how special winning NFC North would be for the city

The last time the Lions won a division title was in 1993 when they went 10-6 to finish ahead of the Vikings, Packers, Bears, and Buccaneers in the old NFC Central.

That long streak could come to an end on Sunday.

If the Lions beat the Vikings, they’ll win the NFC North for the first time. It’s not the team’s ultimate goal, but it’s also not nothing for a club that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2016.

“It’s really just that, is that a win gets us the division and we understand, we understand, we get it,” quarterback Jared Goff said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think I’ve said this before, but we don’t carry the weight of the last 30 years here, we don’t. It’s the 2023 Lions and we’re different than last year’s team and the year before and 30 years before that.

“So, we’re trying to make our mark this year and we have a chance to do it this week. But yeah, it’s been a long season, we’ve had some success and hopefully can get it done.”

Goff has won division titles before, so he carries an understanding of what getting those hats and t-shirts means — and what it doesn’t. But even as he says this year’s club doesn’t carry the weight of the past, he gets what that success would mean for the community.

“I understand how special it’ll be for the city,” Goff said. “Absolutely, we understand that and how long the fans have waited and all that, we certainly understand that, but I think we have to focus on what we can control and that’s this week right now.”

Goff noted it would be “extra special” to look back on winning Detroit’s first NFC North title one day. But the quarterback isn’t thinking about that big picture right now.

“I think if we’re able to get it done, it would mean just what it means, which is winning the division and that would be it,” Goff said. “Now again, we’ve got to go play well and figure out a way to do that this week, but I don’t think we’re by any means considering the magnitude of what it — how long it’s been or that stuff. We’re trying to do our best on Wednesday and Thursday and Friday to find a way to win games.”

The Lions could go into Sunday knowing they have a playoff spot. If the Rams fall to the Saints on Thursday night, Detroit will clinch a postseason berth. But the club will still need to take care of business for the NFC North title.