Jared Goff on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell extensions: I couldn’t be happier for them

  
Published May 16, 2024 12:07 PM

Quarterback Jared Goff’s contract extension was the third in a line of key offensive players the Lions have locked up this spring.

Just before the draft in April, Detroit came to agreements with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive lineman Penei Sewell to keep them with the team long-term.

During his press conference on Thursday, Goff was asked about Sewell and St. Brown and noted how good it is to see the members of the 2021 draft class get rewarded.

“For both of them, it’s amazing,” Goff said. “Penei was a first-round pick and has proven his worth in the way he has, and has been a rock for us on offense and a rock for me in protection. And [he’s] such a great leader and everything. And Saint, kind of proving a lot of people wrong as a fourth-round pick, coming out and being the player he’s been, earning his extension just as well.

“It’s awesome, it really is. For me, I feel like as an older guy now, to see these younger guys come up and experience what I once did experience as a young player. To be able to see it from a larger perspective now is really cool for me and I couldn’t be happier for those guys.”

Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has amassed a 24-23-1 record as a starter, helping lead the club to the NFC Championship Game last season. With the security of a no-trade clause, he’s now set to lead the Lions offense for years to come.