Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes face off for first time since 54-51 Monday night classic

Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off tonight in the NFL opener, and fans can only hope it’s as exciting as their previous matchup.

The only other time that Goff and Mahomes have faced each other as starting quarterbacks was in 2018, when Goff’s Rams beat Mahomes’ Chiefs 54-51. It was the only game in NFL history when both teams topped 50 points.

Mahomes passed for 478 yards and six touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. Goff threw for 413 yards and four touchdowns, and he had no interceptions. Both Mahomes and Goff lost two fumbles, and one fumble from each was returned for a touchdown. Mahomes also threw a pick-six.

It was one of the most anticipated regular-season games in recent memory, with the Rams and Chiefs coming into the game with 9-1 records and generally being viewed as the two best teams in the NFL at the time. And it was an anticipated game that more than lived up to the hype.