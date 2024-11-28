Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta stretch lead to 10-0

The Lions added to their lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta for a three-yard touchdown to extend the Lions’s lead to 10-0 with 14:55 left to play in the first half. The score capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive for the Lions and came after a 15-play field goal drive to open the game.

The Lions ran 23 offensive plays in the first quarter to just three for the Bears and they outgained the visiting team 145-5.

Jahmyr Gibbs had five carries for 52 yards on the scoring drive and the Bears are going to have to come up with better formulas on both sides of the ball to keep this game from being a laugher.