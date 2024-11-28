 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta stretch lead to 10-0

  
Published November 28, 2024 01:14 PM

The Lions added to their lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Jared Goff hit tight end Sam LaPorta for a three-yard touchdown to extend the Lions’s lead to 10-0 with 14:55 left to play in the first half. The score capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive for the Lions and came after a 15-play field goal drive to open the game.

The Lions ran 23 offensive plays in the first quarter to just three for the Bears and they outgained the visiting team 145-5.

Jahmyr Gibbs had five carries for 52 yards on the scoring drive and the Bears are going to have to come up with better formulas on both sides of the ball to keep this game from being a laugher.