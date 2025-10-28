Jared Goff says fourth-down aggressiveness is a benefit on third-down playcalling

Since Dan Campbell became their head coach, the Lions have been known for aggressiveness on fourth down. Quarterback Jared Goff says that’s helpful on third down.

Goff was a guest on the Monday night ManningCast, and with the Chiefs facing a third-and-3 in Commanders territory, Peyton Manning asked Goff if it was helpful to him as a quarterback to know in those situations that he’ll have two plays to gain three yards.

“Certainly, and now these guys are across the 50, you’re certainly feeling that way,” Goff said. “More often than not, we cross that 50, we get to fourth-and-a-few, we’re probably going.”

Goff says third down play calling is helped by knowing that a run or short pass that gets most of the yardage needed for a first down would be a good play, if it leaves the Lions in fourth-and-short. Simultaneously, Goff knows that if the defense expects the Lions to try to pick up just a few yards on third down to make the fourth down easier, that’s when the Lions can beat them deep.

“I’ll know when we have four downs, typically, and sometimes you can tell from the play call. If you’re third-and-7, and the play call is a short one, you just think, ‘OK, we’re going for it on fourth,’” Goff said.

It’s one of the key benefits of fourth down aggressiveness, and gives the Lions’ offense an edge on third downs.