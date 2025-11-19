Jared Goff takes the blame for a bad game from Amon-Ra St. Brown

There have been 58 games this season in which a receiver has been thrown at least 12 passes. Only once has that player caught fewer than three passes: Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday night in Philadelphia.

St. Brown’s stat line of just two catches on 12 targets was ugly, but Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket that St. Brown didn’t have an off night. Goff says he’s the one who was off.

“I don’t think anything feels off, except for this past week I was off trying to get him the ball,” Goff said. “He’s playing well. I’ve got to find ways to get it to him in space and be more accurate in those instances. I have been in my career so it’s not something I’m worried about. Last week was a little bit off and prior to that I don’t think there’s been any issue.”

Goff finished the game 14-for-37, for a career-low completion rate of 37.8 percent. Even aside from the 10 incompletions to St. Brown, Goff was far less accurate than the Lions expect him to be. It was a bad night for a lot of players on the Lions’ offense, but Goff knows the blame ultimately falls on the quarterback.