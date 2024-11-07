Jared Goff’s 74.9 percent completion rate has him on NFL record pace

No quarterback in NFL history has ever completed three-quarters of his passes in a season. But Lions quarterback Jared Goff just might do it this year.

Goff’s completion percentage is at 74.9 percent this season. If he completes his first pass on Sunday night against the Texans, he’ll be at exactly 75.0 percent for 2024.

The NFL record for completion percentage in a season belongs to Drew Brees, who completed 74.44 percent of his passes with the 2018 Saints. Brees also has the second-best completion percentage in NFL history, at 74.34 percent in 2019, and the third-best at 72.01 percent in 2017. No one in NFL history has come close to what Brees was doing late in his career.

At least, no one until Goff this year. Over his last six games, Goff has completed 82.8 percent of his passes. No one else in NFL history has ever completed more than 80 percent of his passes over any six-game stretch. It’s been a remarkable run for Goff this season, and his accuracy is one of the reasons the Lions are the best team in the NFL right now.