Jared Goff’s second TD pass pulls Lions within 24-21

  
Published November 27, 2025 03:15 PM

There’s a Thanksgiving shootout underway in Detroit.

Jared Goff’s second touchdown pass of the afternoon cut the Packers’ lead to 24-21 with 7:25 to play in the third quarter. Goff’s 17-yard throw to rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa came five plays after Jordan Love’s third touchdown pass pushed Green Bay’s lead to 10 points.

Goff is now 11-of-11 for 143 yards since going 0-for-3 in the first quarter of the game.

The quarterback also used his legs to good effect. He scrambled for a 24-yard gain on the first play of the drive. The run is the second-longest of his career.