Jared Verse on his hate of Eagles fans: They seemed pretty upset, but what was said was said

Jared Verse “hates” Eagles fans because “they’re so annoying.” Though he didn’t double down Friday, the Rams linebacker stood behind his words from Thursday.

Verse said he woke up at 4 a.m. Friday to social media posts about his comments to the Los Angeles Times.

“First thing I see, ‘I hate Eagles fans,’ I’m like ‘Oh, yeah I’m done,’” Verse said, laughing, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I’m like ‘Oh no.’ . . . So, they seemed pretty upset by it, but you got to move on from it.”

Verse — with the support of coach Sean McVay, who said Verse “spoke his truth” — didn’t take it back.

“I just want to move on from it,” Verse said. “What was said, was said. That was the past. We’ve got a game to handle.”

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons for the Giants, said it was “probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia.” But what’s said is said, and how Eagles fans respond is how Eagles fans respond.