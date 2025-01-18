 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Verse on his hate of Eagles fans: They seemed pretty upset, but what was said was said

  
Published January 17, 2025 08:12 PM

Jared Verse “hates” Eagles fans because “they’re so annoying.” Though he didn’t double down Friday, the Rams linebacker stood behind his words from Thursday.

Verse said he woke up at 4 a.m. Friday to social media posts about his comments to the Los Angeles Times.

“First thing I see, ‘I hate Eagles fans,’ I’m like ‘Oh, yeah I’m done,’” Verse said, laughing, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I’m like ‘Oh no.’ . . . So, they seemed pretty upset by it, but you got to move on from it.”

Verse — with the support of coach Sean McVay, who said Verse “spoke his truth” — didn’t take it back.

“I just want to move on from it,” Verse said. “What was said, was said. That was the past. We’ve got a game to handle.”

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who played six seasons for the Giants, said it was “probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia.” But what’s said is said, and how Eagles fans respond is how Eagles fans respond.