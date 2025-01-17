Sean McVay has no problem with Jared Verse’s views on Eagles fans

Rams defensive end Jared Verse has instantly assumed the mantle once held by Apollo Creed, Clubber Lang, and Santa Claus, with his comments about Eagles fans.

Coach Sean McVay has no problem with it.

“He told his truth,” McVay told reporters on Friday, when asked about Verse’s comments. “I’m riding with the Rams.”

Not every truth needs to be told so bluntly. But, really, what else could McVay say about it publicly?

Said Verse to the Los Angele Times, “I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Privately, McVay probably has advised the rest of the Rams players to not share similar sentiments. At least not until after the game has ended and their plane has exited Philadelphia airspace.