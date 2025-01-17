 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McVay has no problem with Jared Verse’s views on Eagles fans

  
Published January 17, 2025 06:51 PM

Rams defensive end Jared Verse has instantly assumed the mantle once held by Apollo Creed, Clubber Lang, and Santa Claus, with his comments about Eagles fans.

Coach Sean McVay has no problem with it.

“He told his truth,” McVay told reporters on Friday, when asked about Verse’s comments. “I’m riding with the Rams.”

Not every truth needs to be told so bluntly. But, really, what else could McVay say about it publicly?

Said Verse to the Los Angele Times, “I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans. . . . When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot.”

Privately, McVay probably has advised the rest of the Rams players to not share similar sentiments. At least not until after the game has ended and their plane has exited Philadelphia airspace.