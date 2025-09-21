Jared Verse strip-sack on Jalen Hurts leads to Rams TD, L.A. leads 26-7

The Rams are rolling in Philadelphia.

Edge rusher Jared Verse strip-sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage in the second half and it didn’t take long for Los Angeles to fully capitalize on the opportunity with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.

The Rams now lead the Eagles 26-7 early in the third quarter.

On second-and-7 from the Philadelphia 13, Verse came in from Hurts’ right and strip-sacked the quarterback with a hard hit. Linebacker Nate Landman picked up the loose ball at Philadelphia’s 10-yard line to give the Rams an extra possession.

On the first play of that next drive, Stafford rolled to his right and hit an open Kyren Williams for a 10-yard score.

Stafford is now 9-of-18 for 107 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

That was also Verse’s first sack of the season.