Seahawks nose tackle Jarran Reed was injured with 13:22 remaining Monday night.

He was hurt on a 12-yard scramble by Daniel Jones.

Reed was carted to the training room from the sideline for further evaluation.

The Seahawks list Reed as questionable to return with a shin injury.

Reed has three tackles.

The Seahawks have nine sacks and two interceptions of Daniel Jones and lead 21-3.