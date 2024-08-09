 Skip navigation
Jarrett Stidham will start Broncos’ preseason opener, Bo Nix will start next week

  
Published August 9, 2024 04:36 PM

Jarrett Stidham is the Broncos’ starting quarterback for the first week of the preseason, while rookie Bo Nix will get the job next week.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said today that Stidham will start this Sunday against the Colts. Nix will start on Sunday, August 18, against the Packers.

Payton did not say who will start the Broncos’ third preseason game. Zach Wilson is the other quarterback in the Broncos’ preseason competition, but it’s possible that Payton will have already decided on his regular-season starter by the time the third preseason game comes.

Nix will be the first quarterback off the bench on Sunday after Stidham exits, and Payton indicated that Nix could get some snaps with the first-string offense. Wilson will be third string on Sunday.