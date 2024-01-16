Jason Kelce not saying whether he has played his last game

Eagles center Jason Kelce headed off questions about retirement after Monday night’s loss to the Buccaneers.

“Not today,” Kelce told reporters who approached his locker after the game.

The 36-year-old Kelce hasn’t said anything official, but he indicated during the 2023 season that it could be his last. A retirement announcement this offseason would not be a surprise, but he likely wants some time to think about his options before deciding on his future.

Kelce played the 2023 season on a one-year contract and is set to become a free agent in March. He has played his entire career as an Eagle and it’s hard to picture him in any other uniform, but he would certainly have plenty of offers if he wanted to test free agency.

A 2011 sixth-round draft pick, Kelce has a Super Bowl ring and is a six-time first-team All-Pro. He’s one of the best centers in NFL history and may be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.