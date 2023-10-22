Jason Kelce on the downside of the QB push play: Ending up on the bottom of the pile

The Eagles continue to run the quarterback push play, better than anyone — by far. And that makes it great for the Eagles.

But it’s not all that great for the man in the middle of it.

In an interview with NBC’s Devin McCourty, Eagles center Jason Kelce was asked about the worst aspect of the popular play.

“Man, all the weight and everything lying up on top of you,” Kelce said. “And you’ve got to wait for everybody else to get up before you can get up. It’s a grueling play, for sure. And, you know, if you do it right, you’re at the bottom. . . . If, if you’re not at the bottom, it usually didn’t go well.”

So that’s the key. If Kelce is in agony at the bottom of a mass of bodies, the play has gone well. If he feels fine, the play has not gone well.

Check out some of the interview in the attached video. You’ll see more of it tonight on Football Night in America.