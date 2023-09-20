Jason Kelce: We haven’t played the football we want to play yet

The old saying is that you are what your record says you are in football, but center Jason Kelce isn’t totally on board with that when it comes to the Eagles’ start to this season.

Kelce and the Eagles have beaten the Patriots and the Vikings over the first two weeks of the season, but Kelce’s response to a question about the temperature of the team during an appearance on WIP Wednesday morning makes it clear that the team is uncomfortable with how they’ve played despite the undefeated record.

“We’re 2-0, which is good but we’re 2-0 and we know that we can very easily be 1-1 and we have not played football the way we want to play football yet,” Kelce said. “So the temperature of the team is a little bit on edge. I think everybody feels that we need to play better. If we want to live up to the expectations that we think we are capable of playing like, we need to make improvements.”

Kelce said he thinks the team’s current state of mind is “where you want to be in this league” because teams should always be looking to improve rather than feeling comfortable with how they’re playing. They’ll try to stay uncomfortable and undefeated against the Bucs on Monday night.