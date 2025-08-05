Jason Licht: We’ve still got a ways to go before knowing if Chris Godwin can play Week 1

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still rehabbing from the ankle injury he suffered in Week Seven of 2024, and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be ready for Week One of 2025.

Tampa Bay G.M. Jason Licht was asked today if Godwin will be on the active roster when the season starts and answered, “That, we don’t know yet.”

Licht did indicate that the team is satisfied with the progress Godwin has made in recovering from the injury.

“He’s doing very well. He’s advancing through his protocols, he’s exactly where they anticipated and hoped he would be at this point. We’ve still got a ways to go,” Licht said.

The Bucs are confident enough that Godwin will recover fully that they signed him this offseason to a three-year, $66 million contract that has no language that protects the team in the event that Godwin’s ankle prevents him from playing. The team has no doubts that Godwin will be back, even if there are some doubts about whether he’ll be back for Week One.