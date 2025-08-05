 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_travis_250805.jpg
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
nbc_pft_benjohnsonoffense_250805.jpg
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_mccarthy_250805.jpg
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jason Licht: We’ve still got a ways to go before knowing if Chris Godwin can play Week 1

  
Published August 5, 2025 02:01 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is still rehabbing from the ankle injury he suffered in Week Seven of 2024, and it’s too soon to say whether he’ll be ready for Week One of 2025.

Tampa Bay G.M. Jason Licht was asked today if Godwin will be on the active roster when the season starts and answered, “That, we don’t know yet.”

Licht did indicate that the team is satisfied with the progress Godwin has made in recovering from the injury.

“He’s doing very well. He’s advancing through his protocols, he’s exactly where they anticipated and hoped he would be at this point. We’ve still got a ways to go,” Licht said.

The Bucs are confident enough that Godwin will recover fully that they signed him this offseason to a three-year, $66 million contract that has no language that protects the team in the event that Godwin’s ankle prevents him from playing. The team has no doubts that Godwin will be back, even if there are some doubts about whether he’ll be back for Week One.