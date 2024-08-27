Jason McCourty adds ESPN studio gig to CBS game assignments

For Jason McCourty, one door closed and two doors opened.

He wasn’t willing to move with Good Morning Football from New York to L.A. (who wouldn’t want to uproot their family and cross the country for a show that starts every weekday at 5:00 a.m. local time?), so he left NFL Network. And he now has work at both CBS and ESPN.

McCourty will replace Matt Ryan in the CBS three-man booth with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber, with game assignments expected every week. Now, via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, Jason McCourty will join ESPN as a studio analyst.

He’ll do two days per week, appearing on Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live.

Smart move by CBS. Smart move by ESPN. Smart move by Jason McCourty.

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Devin, continues with NBC’s Football Night in America. And he’ll be co-hosting PFT Live on Tuesdays. Which he did today; you can watch the entire show on Peacock.

And don’t try the “switch up assignments for shits and giggles” thing, guys. I’ve been around Devin long enough to spot the differences between the twins.