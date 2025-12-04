 Skip navigation
Jason Myers named NFC special teams player of the month

  
December 4, 2025

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers had a near-perfect month in November, and he’s been recognized for it.

Myers was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month today.

Myers went 15-for-16 on field goals and 16-for-16 on extra points in November, and his 61 points for the month were the most of any NFL player.

The 34-year-old Myers is having one of the best seasons of his career. He’s 28-for-33 on field goals this season, having both attempted the most field goals and made the most field goals of any kicker in the NFL. He’s also 38-for-38 on extra points.

With the Seahawks expecting to play in some big games down the stretch, they have a kicker they can count on in the biggest moments.