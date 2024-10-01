Jason Peters to sign with Seattle’s practice squad

Jason Peters isn’t done yet.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Peters is signing with the Seahawks practice squad.

The 42-year-old offensive lineman appeared in eight games with two starts for the Seahawks last season. He was on the field for 217 offensive snaps.

Peters started his career way back in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Bills. He then spent 11 seasons with Philadelphia, winning Super Bowl LII with the club.

Since his last season with the Eagles in 2020, he’s played for the Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks.