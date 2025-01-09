Jason Sanders named the AFC special teams player of the month

The Dolphins had an unhappy ending to the 2024 season as a team, but kicker Jason Sanders can enjoy some individual recognition of a job well done.

Sanders was named the final AFC special teams player of the month for the regular season. It was the second straight month that Sanders picked up the prize and he is now a five-time recipient for his career.

Sanders was 15-of-15 on field goals in the team’s final five games of the season and he was 5-of-5 from beyond 50 yards. He made five field goals in a win over the 49ers and he made four in a victory over the Jets.

He did miss two of the eight extra points he tried, so it was not a totally perfect stretch for Sanders. It was still worthy of recognition, however, and Sanders got it on Thursday.