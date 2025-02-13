Jason Witten never talked to Jerry Jones about Cowboys’ coaching job but hopes to one day

When the Cowboys’ coaching search started, Jason Witten’s name was mentioned as a potential candidate. It didn’t matter that he has no coaching experience above the high school level.

Jerry Jones, after all, was doing the hiring.

Witten said Wednesday that he never heard from the Cowboys owner about the job, but he has dreams of becoming the team’s head coach in the future.

“Sure, it’s a part of my long-term goals,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I did not talk to Jerry about it. I think they went through a thorough process for them and got to a place where they felt like Brian [Schottenheimer] was the guy. I never worked with Brian or any of that, but I’ll always pull for the Cowboys.

“But, yeah, of course that’s a long-term goal of mine to one day get back there, when the right opportunity comes. I think for me to be able to coach my son and take over a program and win back-to-back state championships at that level, it’s been really, really special and memories that I’ll keep with me for the rest of my life. When that right time and the right opportunity comes, I’m excited to embark on that next chapter.”

Witten will not join the Cowboys’ staff for 2025.

Instead, Witten will continue as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, where he has spent the past four seasons. He celebrated a second consecutive Texas state championship for private schools last fall.