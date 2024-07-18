Jason Wright becomes senior advisor, will depart Commanders by end of 2024

Jason Wright has transitioned out of his role as Commanders president and is set to depart the organization by the end of the 2024 season, news that was first reported by the Washington Post.

Wright will now serve as a senior advisor to team owner Josh Harris, who bought the franchise last summer. He’ll primarily focus on the team’s search for a new stadium site and naming rights partner, while Harris begins his search for the next Commanders’ president.

“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity,” Wright told the Post in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold.”

“Jason has made a remarkable impact on the Commanders organization since he joined four years ago,” Harris said in a statement to the Post. “He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set that stage for everything that is to come. I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture.”

According to the report, Wright’s previous contract was set to expire next month. The team is also prepared to support Wright departing should he find another position before the end of the season.

Wright joined the organization in Aug. 2020 when the franchise was known as the Washington Football Team. He was the first Black team president in league history.

Wright was also reportedly a finalist to be the next Packers CEO, but Green Bay elected to promote from within and announced Ed Policy will take over in the role next summer.