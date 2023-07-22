Jason Wright: There’s an optimism around the Commanders that hasn’t been present

Jason Wright has been President of the Washington Commanders since Dan Snyder hired him in 2020, but Wright says things are different now.

At the introductory press conference for new owner Josh Harris and his investors, Wright said there’s a different feeling around the franchise now that Snyder has done what so many Washington fans wanted him to do, and sold the team.

“Things are shifting today,” Wright said. “And I’m really grateful to be here and I thank each and every one of you for being here with us. It’s an exciting day for the Commanders franchise. It’s an exciting day for the nation’s capital. It’s an exciting day for the most loyal and rabid fan base in the NFL. And we’re going to lean into that excitement today. We’ve got some great people to introduce you to. Yes, I like it. I mean, there’s a palpable optimism that just hasn’t been present for some time.”

Washington once had the NFL’s longest waiting list for season tickets, but in recent years the Commanders have led the league in empty seats. That made one other comment from Wright particularly noteworthy: “Week One is trending to be a sellout.”