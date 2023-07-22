 Skip navigation
William Hill Haskell Invitational
Betting the Haskell Stakes: Mage Not Favored
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-WOMEN-10M SYNCHRONISED
China wins 12 of 13 golds at diving worlds, streak snapped at 37
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Tobias Merriweather, sophomore receiver subject to lofty comparisons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
William Hill Haskell Invitational
Betting the Haskell Stakes: Mage Not Favored
  • John Furlong
    ,
  • John Furlong
    ,
JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-WOMEN-10M SYNCHRONISED
China wins 12 of 13 golds at diving worlds, streak snapped at 37
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 5 Tobias Merriweather, sophomore receiver subject to lofty comparisons

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jason Wright: There’s an optimism around the Commanders that hasn’t been present

  
Published July 22, 2023 07:33 AM

Jason Wright has been President of the Washington Commanders since Dan Snyder hired him in 2020, but Wright says things are different now.

At the introductory press conference for new owner Josh Harris and his investors, Wright said there’s a different feeling around the franchise now that Snyder has done what so many Washington fans wanted him to do, and sold the team.

“Things are shifting today,” Wright said. “And I’m really grateful to be here and I thank each and every one of you for being here with us. It’s an exciting day for the Commanders franchise. It’s an exciting day for the nation’s capital. It’s an exciting day for the most loyal and rabid fan base in the NFL. And we’re going to lean into that excitement today. We’ve got some great people to introduce you to. Yes, I like it. I mean, there’s a palpable optimism that just hasn’t been present for some time.”

Washington once had the NFL’s longest waiting list for season tickets, but in recent years the Commanders have led the league in empty seats. That made one other comment from Wright particularly noteworthy: “Week One is trending to be a sellout.”