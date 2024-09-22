Jauan Jennings has two TDs, 49ers lead Rams 14-7 at halftime

The 49ers have a 14-7 halftime lead over the Rams, but Los Angeles is making it a game with a much better second-quarter performance.

San Francisco raced out to a 14-0 lead, as Jauan Jenning caught a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter. The first capped an eight-play, 70-yard drive and the second finished a 13-play, 77-yard drive.

While the Rams continue to have injury issues along their offensive line — left guard Logan Bruss had to exit the game with Justin Dedich replacing him — the team still was able to get a touchdown on a 16-play drive in the second quarter.

Los Angeles kept its possession going with a converted fake punt on fourth-and-6 with a direct snap to running back Ronnie Rivers that went 7 yards. The team did not face another third down on the drive, with quarterback Matthew Stafford hitting running back Kyren Williams over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Williams hit a front flip into the end zone, avoiding a potential tackler in the process.

The Rams got another late opportunity in the first half when Byron Young strip-sacked Brock Purdy. But after Stafford was sacked on first down and had an incomplete pass on second down, the threat was neutralized.

Purdy was 12-of-16 for 133 yards with two TDs in the first half. Stafford finished the first half 8-of-12 for 80 yards with a touchdown. Williams has 53 yards on 13 carries.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams went down late in the first half with cramps and is questionable to return.

Los Angeles will receive the second-half kickoff.