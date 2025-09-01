 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jauan Jennings returns to 49ers practice

  
Published September 1, 2025 02:31 PM

Monday brought a positive development for the 49ers’ receiving corps.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos and videos of Jauan Jennings taking part in the session. The wideout has been sidelined by a calf injury for an extended period of time, but the word in the last week or so has been that the team expects him to play against the Seahawks this week.

Monday’s workout is a good sign that things are moving in that direction, although the team won’t issue their first official injury report of the season until after Wednesday’s practice is in the books.

In addition to the calf issue, Jennings’s outlook for the season has been clouded by his desire for a new contract. Jennings asked for a trade at one point, but the 49ers have been adamant that they won’t go that route and now it looks like they should have the wideout in action to kick off the season.