Jauan Jennings returns to 49ers practice

Monday brought a positive development for the 49ers’ receiving corps.

Reporters at the open portion of practice shared photos and videos of Jauan Jennings taking part in the session. The wideout has been sidelined by a calf injury for an extended period of time, but the word in the last week or so has been that the team expects him to play against the Seahawks this week.

Monday’s workout is a good sign that things are moving in that direction, although the team won’t issue their first official injury report of the season until after Wednesday’s practice is in the books.

In addition to the calf issue, Jennings’s outlook for the season has been clouded by his desire for a new contract. Jennings asked for a trade at one point, but the 49ers have been adamant that they won’t go that route and now it looks like they should have the wideout in action to kick off the season.