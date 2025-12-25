 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams 4-yard touchdown gives Cowboys 14-3 lead

  
December 25, 2025

The Cowboys aren’t being shy about going for it on fourth down against the Commanders and so far it’s worked well.

Javonte Williams capped a 17-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 14-3 with 12:06 left in the second quarter.

So far, the Cowboys are 4-of-4 on fourth down in the contest. The club is just 1-of-5 on third down.

On this possession, Prescott and George Pickens converted fourth-and-1 from midfield with a 19-yard completion down to the Washington 31.

Then Dallas converted fourth-and-2 with a Prescott pass to receiver Jalen Tolbert for 4 yards to get into the red zone.

Finally, Williams converted fourth-and-1 from the 10 with a 1-yard run up the gut, evading a couple of defenders in the process.

Washington safety Jeremy Reaves was flagged for unnecessary roughness with a hit to Pickens’ head on an incomplete pass to make it first-and-goal at the 4. From there, Williams put the ball in the box for his 11th rushing touchdown of the season.