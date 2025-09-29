 Skip navigation
Javonte Williams has the Cowboys back on top 30-27

  
Published September 28, 2025 11:12 PM

Javonte Williams took a direct snap out of the shotgun and ran 1 yard for a touchdown. It has given the Cowboys the lead back at 30-27 with 4:50 left.

It’s the fourth lead change of the second half.

The Cowboys went 77 yards in 14 plays, with Williams getting six carries.

He now has 72 yards on 17 carries.

The big play of the drive came with the Cowboys facing a third-and-5 at the Green Bay 40. Dak Prescott completed a 3-yard pass to Jake Ferguson, but Kari Brooks was penalized 15 yards for a facemask penalty. Brooks turned Prescott’s head when he grabbed the quarterback’s facemask.

The Packers announced that cornerback Nate Hobbs is being evaluated for a concussion, and running back Josh Jacobs is questionable to return with a knee injury.