Jawaan Taylor “just wanted to embrace change” in move to Chiefs

  
Published July 10, 2023 08:44 AM

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s move to the Chiefs was more than the first change of teams in his NFL career.

Taylor was born in Florida and he attended the University of Florida before being drafted in the second round in 2019, so his decision to sign with the Chiefs as a free agent this offseason represented his first move out of the state for any reason. Taylor said he “just wanted to embrace change” on all fronts and spent the offseason doing all he could to learn from offensive line coach Andy Heck.

“I’m really just soaking in everything I can soak in from coach Heck, just tweaking and adjusting different things with my game to make me better,” Taylor said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Anything I can do to do that, I can soak it in. Just taking notes in meetings, but also just learning the system, learning how they like things done around here and just doing my part.”

When Taylor first signed with the Chiefs, it looked like a position change would also be part of his new start but the arrival of Donovan Smith means Taylor will remain on the right side of the line. If he and Smith make quick transitions to their new home, the Chiefs offense should pick up right where it left off in 2022.