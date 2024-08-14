 Skip navigation
Jawaan Taylor leaves Chiefs practice on cart

  
Published August 14, 2024 11:32 AM

The Chiefs saw one of their offensive starters leave practice early on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports from Chiefs camp, right tackle Jawaan Taylor left the field on a cart. There’s no word on what caused Taylor’s premature departure, but the reason will be of great interest given his significant role on the offensive line.

Taylor joined the Chiefs last year and started every game en route to the team’s Super Bowl victory.

Lucas Niang replaced Taylor in drills on Wednesday and would likely step into the starting lineup if there is an extended absence. Given the need to protect Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs will be hoping that there won’t be any need to shuffle things up front.