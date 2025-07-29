 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Cooper Kupp brings a next-level mindset

  
Published July 29, 2025 09:54 AM

For the last eight seasons, Cooper Kupp has been a major contributor to the Rams — winning Super Bowl MVP to cap the 2021 season.

But now he’s with one of his former team’s biggest rivals, signing a three-year deal with the Seahawks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who reached 1,000 yards and made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, told reporters recently that it’s been great to have Kupp around heading into the coming season.

“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website. “I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”

Kupp has struggled with injuries since his stellar 2021 season, playing in 12 games in each of the last two years. In 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards with six touchdowns.