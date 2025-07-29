Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Cooper Kupp brings a next-level mindset

For the last eight seasons, Cooper Kupp has been a major contributor to the Rams — winning Super Bowl MVP to cap the 2021 season.

But now he’s with one of his former team’s biggest rivals, signing a three-year deal with the Seahawks.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who reached 1,000 yards and made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, told reporters recently that it’s been great to have Kupp around heading into the coming season.

“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said, via Ari Horton of the team’s website. “I’m super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I’m just blessed to be in the room with him.”

Kupp has struggled with injuries since his stellar 2021 season, playing in 12 games in each of the last two years. In 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards with six touchdowns.