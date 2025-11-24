 Skip navigation
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Seahawks receiving yards record: I see it as a team award

  
Published November 24, 2025 08:35 AM

Jaxon Smith-Njigba replaced DK Metcalf as the top receiver in Seattle this offseason and he replaced him in the franchise’s record book on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 167 yards to become the franchise’s single-season leader in receiving yards with 1,313. Metcalf set that record over 16 games in 2020, but it only took Smith-Njigba 11 games to pass his former teammate and the wideout said after the game that he credits quarterback Sam Darnold and other teammates with putting him in position to succeed.

“It means a lot,” Smith-Njigba said, via a transcript from the team. “This organization, great organization. Great receivers have come through here. Honestly, I look at it as a team award quite honestly because without Sam and without the protection, without Sheed [Rashid Shaheed] and Coop [Kupp], this doesn’t happen. So, I’m grateful and thankful and blessed for my team. Blessed to be a Seahawk.”

Smith-Njigba may not be done setting records. He’s on pace to become the first receiver in league history to post more than 2,000 receiving yards and his level of consistency to this point in the season — Smith-Njigba hasn’t finished a game with less than 79 yards — makes it look like he can make a real run at that milestone as well.