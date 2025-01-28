Jaxon Smith-Njigba replaces Terry McLaurin in Pro Bowl
Published January 28, 2025 01:16 PM
Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to his first Pro Bowl.
The Seahawks announced on Tuesday that Smith-Njigba has been named to the team as a replacement for Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin. Seahawks teammate Leonard Williams was also added to the NFC roster this week and cornerback Devon Witherspoon was an original selection.
Smith-Njigba tied a franchise record with 100 catches during the regular season. He also had 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.
The Pro Bowl gets underway in Orlando with a skills competition on Thursday night. A flag football game and other events will be broadcast on Sunday.