Jaxson Dart ruled out, Jameis Winston will start against the Lions

Jameis Winston will be starting at quarterback for the Giants again this week.

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka announced on Friday that Jaxson Dart has not cleared the concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions as a result. Dart suffered the concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Bears and Winston started in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Dart made enough progress in the concussion protocol to take part in practice on a limited basis this week, but the final steps to getting cleared will now have to come next week. There will be an extra day for that to happen because the Giants face the Patriots on Monday night in Week 13.

Winston was 19-of-29 for 201 yards and an interception in his Giants debut. Russell Wilson, who opened the season as the Giants’ starter, will be Winston’s backup against Detroit.