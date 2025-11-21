 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Jaxson Dart ruled out, Jameis Winston will start against the Lions

  
Published November 21, 2025 11:35 AM

Jameis Winston will be starting at quarterback for the Giants again this week.

Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka announced on Friday that Jaxson Dart has not cleared the concussion protocol and will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions as a result. Dart suffered the concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Bears and Winston started in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Dart made enough progress in the concussion protocol to take part in practice on a limited basis this week, but the final steps to getting cleared will now have to come next week. There will be an extra day for that to happen because the Giants face the Patriots on Monday night in Week 13.

Winston was 19-of-29 for 201 yards and an interception in his Giants debut. Russell Wilson, who opened the season as the Giants’ starter, will be Winston’s backup against Detroit.